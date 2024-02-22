Hopewell Police look for suspect who shot man in the face Wednesday at an intersection

HOPEWELL − A man who was shot in the face late Wednesday afternoon is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Tabb Avenue and Boston Street. Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said the victim had already been taken to TriCities Hospital by a private citizen when officers arrived, and there also was no sign of the shooter.

Allen described the victim's facial wound as "severe."

Anyone who may have information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That information may also be shared on the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell looks for suspect in Wednesday shooting