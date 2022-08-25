Hopewell Police looking for clues in Wednesday night shooting; victim expected to be OK

HOPEWELL — Police are looking for a silver sports-utility vehicle that might have been used in a shooting late Wednesday night.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive, as police said he suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Petersburg Street. Officers located the victim, and he was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg.

Witnesses told police two people in the silver SUV were seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell man expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night