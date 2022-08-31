Hopewell Police on lookout for runaway teen last seen Tuesday night

HOPEWELL — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left her residence late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and may have threatened self-harm.

An email from Hopewell Police said the juvenile lives in the 300 block of Bull Run Drive, not far from Hopewell High School. Her parents said they last saw her around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. About three hours later, they noticed she was gone, so they called authorities.

The email said that the girl had been making "suicidal statements to harm herself" before she left.

The juvenile is about 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink sweater/sweatshirt, and sweatpants of an unknown color.

An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen this girl or someone matching her description is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284, or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police look for teenager threatening to harm herself