Hopewell Police say man shot Friday in Langston Park; injury not life-threatening

HOPEWELL - Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that sent a man to a Richmond hospital.

The incident was reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive. Officers responding to calls of shots fired found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound in his arm. He was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, but officials deemed the injury to be not life-threatening.

No motive or suspect information was released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

