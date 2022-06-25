Hopewell Police: One of the victims in Friday night double homicide was 14 years old

HOPEWELL − Two teens, including a 14-year-old, were found shot to death late Friday night on railroad tracks near the Cavalier Square shopping center, police said.

Police Lt. Jacquita Allen identified the victims as Jasir Culver, 18, of Petersburg, and Micah Coles, 14, of Hopewell. They were found shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Arlington Road. Allen said both were lying on railroad tracks.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

So far, no motive for the shooting has been released.

The killings are Hopewell's fourth and fifth of 2022.

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared on the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Teens from Petersburg, Hopewell shot to death in Hopewell Friday night