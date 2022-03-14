Hopewell Police release photos of suspect they say held up a convenience store Sunday

HOPEWELL — Police are looking for the person they claim robbed a city convenience store at gunpoint late Sunday afternoon.

Hopewell Police released these surveillance photos of the man they say robbed the In & Out Convenience Store on Oaklawn Boulevard late Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured at the In & Out Convenience Store at 3918 Oaklawn Blvd. The suspect walked in around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, showed the clerk a gun and demanded money from the register. Once he got the money, he ran out of the store.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was seen wearing all dark clothing and a black mask. The store clerk estimated him to be between 5'9" and 6 feet tall, 170-190 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect from the photos or has more information about the case is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284. Information may also be shared anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police look for suspect who robbed city convenience store