Hopewell police respond to shots fired: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injury

HOPEWELL — A man was found with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound by the Hopewell Police Department following a shooting in Hopewell Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Road for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving they discovered the victim who was transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Unit along with Field Services personnel continue to actively investigate the incident. Police say there is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

Contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284, if you have information to help solve this crime. Persons wishing to remain anonymous, contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or provide the tip using the P3tips mobile app.

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter, and subscribe to us at progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell police find man with gunshot wound: No description of suspect