Hopewell residents advised to check HVAC units after rash of thefts, vandalism

HOPEWELL — Police are advising residents to keep an eye on their heating units after a rash of thefts and vandalisms of them in the city.

In the past two months, there have been at least eight cases of larceny or damage to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units, said Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen. Nearly all of them occurred at houses either vacant or for sale. It is believed the suspects are stripping the units of their copper wiring and then selling it and other components as scrap metal outside of the Hopewell city limits.

“We are concerned that there may be unreported cases as well and are requesting that you check on your residences,” Allen said.

Police recommend installing cages, alarms and surveillance cameras around the units, and ensuring well-lit surroundings around HVAC units.

“This will make it more difficult for thieves to operate undetected,” Allen said. “We also recommend that you mark HVAC components with unique identifiers, such as serial numbers or labels. This makes it easier to identify stolen parts and may discourage thefts.”

If you have questions about protecting your units, call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2222.

Anyone with information about any of the HVAC-unit thefts or vandalism and wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

