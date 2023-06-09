HOPEWELL TWP. – A local man has received a sentence of 75 to 150 years in prison after being found guilty of raping children in Beaver and Butler counties.

According to Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, a judge has sentenced 50-year-old Michael Ewing to a minimum of 75 years in prison after he was found guilty of 101 charges related to the sexual assault of two children starting in 2009. According to the criminal complaint, Ewing sexually assaulted these minors in a location within Cranberry Township and his home in Hopewell Township.

On June 8, Ewing received an aggregate sentence of a minimum of 75 years to a maximum of 150 years in prison, a lifetime registration to the Megan’s Law registry and will be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Ewing was found guilty of the following felony charges during the January 2022 trial: 10 counts of child rape, 15 counts of indecent exposure to persons under age 16, 10 counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, 25 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 charges of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, two charges of corruption of minors and two charges of unlawful contact with a minor. He was also found guilty of 26 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a minor under age 16 and one case of indecent assault of a minor under 13 years of age.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Hopewell Township man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child rapes