Gavel

PITTSBURGH − Cameron Cannon, 31, of Hopewell Township, recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for violating federal narcotics and firearm laws.

According to information presented to the court, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence after purchasing controlled substances from him at the residence.

From the defendant’s bedroom, law enforcement recovered about 110 net grams of methamphetamine. On the kitchen counter, officers recovered about 9.5 net grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl from within a cereal box.

The drawer directly beneath the cereal box contained a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number. The defendant is prohibited from the possession of firearms and ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions.

U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the Beaver County Anti-Drug Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Cannon.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Hopewell Twp. man sentenced to seven years for drug and gun crimes