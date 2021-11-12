Hopewell Twp. police searching for missing county man

Hopewell Township police are searching for a missing man, 65-year-old Nicholas Ciccone of Hopewell/Aliquippa.

HOPEWELL TWP. — UPDATE: Hopewell Police Department stated Nicholas Ciccone's body was found on Oct. 20.

Township police are asking for any information on a missing person. They said Nicholas Ciccone, 65, from the Hopewell/Aliquippa area, was last seen on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m. He is 6 feet, 200 pounds, has green eyes, gray/white hair, and was last seen wearing jeans and a mist color T-shirt as he was heading into work.

Police said his truck was last seen entering the Coraopolis areaat Thorn Run Road and Route 51.

Nicholas Ciccone, 65, was last seen on Oct. 15. Pictured is his truck.

