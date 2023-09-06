Hopewell woman dead, two others arrested after robbery attempt in south Richmond: Police

RICHMOND — Two men from Hopewell face charges, including attempted murder, in a botched robbery attempt last week that ultimately killed one of their companions who also was from Hopewell.

Jeremiah Vaughn and Devon Jones, both 20, and 24-year-old Deasha Jones all were shot in the Aug. 30 attempted robbery at a business in the 2900 block of Richmond Highway. Vaughn and Devon Jones, both of whom had life-threatening injuries, tried to drive themselves to a local hospital, while Deasha Jones was found at the scene. She died of her injuries two days later at a Richmond hospital.

Police said the victim of the robbery attempt was not at the scene where officers found Deasha Jones, but was later found uninjured.

Vaughn and Devon Jones were each charged with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count each of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Detective Gregory Sullivan at (804) 646-3929; or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3Tips mobile app.

The incident happened two days after another Hopewell resident, 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson Jr. was shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway. Police learned of that shooting during a car-crash investigation several blocks away. Johnson died later at a Richmond hospital.

