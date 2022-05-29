Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst

May 28—In the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas, in which 19 children were killed in their classroom along with two teachers, much reporting has focused on the response from law enforcement.

During a phone call on Thursday, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan laid out how his department prepares for active-shooter scenarios, including what happens inside the schools.

"Any time a school shooting happens, we look at our policies and our training to see what we can learn from it," Bryan said.