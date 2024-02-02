Hoping to camp in the Hoosier National Forest for the solar eclipse? Here's your chance.

Registration for the final seven campgrounds in the Hoosier National Forest opens Monday, Feb. 5, for the period of March 29-April 10, which surrounds the April 8 total solar eclipse that will be visible from many parts of the national forest. All developed campsites will be reservation only during those 13 days.

The campgrounds that can be reserved beginning Feb. 5 are Blackwell, Hickory Ridge, Shirley Creek, Youngs Creek, Saddle Lake, Buzzard Roost and German Ridge.

Pick up solar eclipse viewing glasses: Solar eclipse viewing glasses available from Hoosier National Forest office

Camping fees will be waived for German Ridge and Saddle Lake during this period, and the other five campgrounds have no fee to camp. There will be an $8 service fee for each reservation made online and a $9 service fee for each reservation made by phone at 877-444-6777. The reservation system is in place to allow visitors the peace of mind of knowing they will have a site in advance.

The campgrounds have different levels of amenities and most do not have potable water. For more about camping at the national forest's campgrounds, go online to http://tinyurl.com/2pyc4nu9.

A campsite off Hickory Ridge Road in the Hoosier National Forest is one of several dispersed campgrounds.

Dispersed camping, which is free, is available in the Hoosier National Forest with certain restrictions as to where campsites are allowed. More information about the dispersed camping in the Hoosier National Forest can be found online at http://tinyurl.com/mt4cup6b.

Officials have estimated that nearly 500,000 people could travel to south-central Indiana to watch the total solar eclipse and campsites are expected to fill quickly.

Reservations for three other campgrounds — Hardin Ridge, Indian-Celina Lakes and Tipsaw Lake recreation areas —opened on Jan. 12. Sites in campgrounds closer to the path of totality are filling up, according to Marion Mason, public affairs specialist with the Hoosier National Forest. By Jan. 30, Hardin Ridge had 19 sites remaining, Indian-Celina Lakes had nine and Tipsaw Lake had 41.

All the Hoosier National Forest campground reservations can be made by going online to www.recreation.gov.

More information on the eclipse, the national forest, and related opportunities is available on the Hoosier National Forest website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/hoosier.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com or 812-331-4359.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Eclipse 2024: Snag Hoosier National Forest campsite Monday