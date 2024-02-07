Hoping to fill shortages, the Air Force is allowing some retirees to return to active duty

The secretary of the Air Force announced a program Wednesday to address shortages of personnel by allowing a certain number retired officers or enlisted airmen back into active duty for up to 48 months.

The Air Force said the aim of the Voluntary Retired Return to Active Duty Program is to leverage the talents of highly trained and experienced personnel. The VRRAD program will allow up to 1,000 retired officers or enlisted airmen to return to active duty status at any given time for a period of no more than 48 months.

The application window opens Thursday, and all applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2026. Once an application is submitted, those who entered the process will only fill vacant active-duty positions and can expect a return to active duty within four to six months.

“The VRRAD program is a strategic enabler to embrace experienced talent, tapping into a valuable resource of retired members to fill critical roles to close the gap against our peer competitors,” Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, the deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, said in a news release.

The Air Force is limiting applications from retired officers to those who held the rank of captain through lieutenant colonel. Those who wish to return through the VRRAD program will be assigned to fill vacancies in various positions, including rated staff, active flying staff, officer training school, squadron officer school and academic staff at the Jeanne M. Holm Center in Montgomery, Alabama.

All members who meet eligibility may apply, but the Air Force is targeting the following special study codes:

11X – Pilot

12X – Combat systems

13B – Air battle manager

13H – Aerospace physiologist

13M – Airfield operations

13N – Nuclear and missile operations

14X – Information operations/intelligence

15X – Operations analysis and weather

16X – Operations support

17X – Cyber operations

18X – Remotely piloted aircraft

19Z – Special warfare

21X – Logistics

31P – Security forces

32E – Civil engineering

35P – Public affairs

38F – Force support officer

61X – Scientific/research

62X –Developmental engineering

63X – Acquisition

64P – Contracting

65X – Finance

71S – Special investigation

Retired enlisted applicants qualify if they hold the rank of staff sergeant through senior master sergeant; while all members that meet the eligibility can apply, the following codes are being targeted:

1C171 – Air traffic control

2G071 – Logistics plans

2T377 – Fleet management and analysis

3F071 – Personnel

3P071 – Security forces

4A271 – Biomedical equipment

4E071 – Public health

4N071 – Aerospace medical service

4R071 – Diagnostic imaging

7S071 – Special investigations

8R000/8R200 – Recruiter

For more information about the VRRAD program and to apply, go to https://www.retirees.af.mil/Library/Return-to-Active-Duty

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Air Force allows some retirees to return to active duty to fill gaps