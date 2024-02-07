Hoping to fill shortages, the Air Force is allowing some retirees to return to active duty
The secretary of the Air Force announced a program Wednesday to address shortages of personnel by allowing a certain number retired officers or enlisted airmen back into active duty for up to 48 months.
The Air Force said the aim of the Voluntary Retired Return to Active Duty Program is to leverage the talents of highly trained and experienced personnel. The VRRAD program will allow up to 1,000 retired officers or enlisted airmen to return to active duty status at any given time for a period of no more than 48 months.
The application window opens Thursday, and all applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2026. Once an application is submitted, those who entered the process will only fill vacant active-duty positions and can expect a return to active duty within four to six months.
“The VRRAD program is a strategic enabler to embrace experienced talent, tapping into a valuable resource of retired members to fill critical roles to close the gap against our peer competitors,” Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, the deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, said in a news release.
The Air Force is limiting applications from retired officers to those who held the rank of captain through lieutenant colonel. Those who wish to return through the VRRAD program will be assigned to fill vacancies in various positions, including rated staff, active flying staff, officer training school, squadron officer school and academic staff at the Jeanne M. Holm Center in Montgomery, Alabama.
All members who meet eligibility may apply, but the Air Force is targeting the following special study codes:
11X – Pilot
12X – Combat systems
13B – Air battle manager
13H – Aerospace physiologist
13M – Airfield operations
13N – Nuclear and missile operations
14X – Information operations/intelligence
15X – Operations analysis and weather
16X – Operations support
17X – Cyber operations
18X – Remotely piloted aircraft
19Z – Special warfare
21X – Logistics
31P – Security forces
32E – Civil engineering
35P – Public affairs
38F – Force support officer
61X – Scientific/research
62X –Developmental engineering
63X – Acquisition
64P – Contracting
65X – Finance
71S – Special investigation
Retired enlisted applicants qualify if they hold the rank of staff sergeant through senior master sergeant; while all members that meet the eligibility can apply, the following codes are being targeted:
1C171 – Air traffic control
2G071 – Logistics plans
2T377 – Fleet management and analysis
3F071 – Personnel
3P071 – Security forces
4A271 – Biomedical equipment
4E071 – Public health
4N071 – Aerospace medical service
4R071 – Diagnostic imaging
7S071 – Special investigations
8R000/8R200 – Recruiter
For more information about the VRRAD program and to apply, go to https://www.retirees.af.mil/Library/Return-to-Active-Duty
This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Air Force allows some retirees to return to active duty to fill gaps