Hoping for a Miracle on Anita Street: This Tucson shop is raising funds to stay open

Anita's Street Market, located in the historic Barrio Anita in Tucson, has been a staple in the community for nearly 40 years.

Anita’s Street Market, a staple in Tucson’s diverse and multi-dimensional gastronomy, is at risk of closing its doors for good.

The neighborhood spot is a landmark in the Barrio Anita neighborhood, just north of downtown. The community has its roots dating back to the early 1900s when most homes in the barrio were built.

The market is loved and respected by the residents of the barrio. Burritos are a crowd favorite at Anita's and the tortillas made there have become well-known beyond the barrio's limits.

But financial burdens have made it impossible for Gracie Soto, the current owner, to keep the market open. Soto inherited the business from her nana Grace Soto, the founder of Anita’s Street Market.

Chef's Southern food place: closing after nearly a decade in Phoenix

“I'm sure there's a few customers that probably have noticed that I'm in the front, I'm in the kitchen, I'm in the back,” she explained. Soto has been working at Anita's since she was a kid.

The family business is facing foreclosure from private lenders that would take effect Jan. 17, 2024.

Soto has weathered the fear of foreclosure before. In October 2020, she received a notice from the IRS claiming that the family owed approximately $265,000 in payroll taxes. That's when she found out the family’s accountant had not paid the IRS since 2009.

She borrowed money to pay off the mountain of debt.

Anita's Street Market, located in historic Barrio Anita in Tucson, has been in operation for nearly 40 years.

Community members from the surrounding Tucson barrios have come together to support the family. A coalition of neighbors from the west side of Tucson has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of Soto to raise $20,000.

“We all love her story, her family legacy and of course their family recipes,” writes Arianna Luna, the organizer of the GoFundMe for Anita’s. “Lets come together as a community and help bring this business back on its feet. And continue with the Tucson staple!”

Anita’s Street Market will hold a fundraiser at their annual community event, "Nana & Tatas Miracle In Barrio Anita."

"Along side our Christmas event we also be a very important Fundraiser to keep Anita’s Open !! We will be selling menudo,Champurrado, nachos, Raffles,& Bake sale!!!! Thank you in Advance for all your love and support!!!" read a post on Facebook from the business.

The fundraiser will be held at Anita’s, located at 849 N. Anita Ave., Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is a longstanding tradition that benefits the community as a means for the Soto family to give back. This year they hope that they can lean on the same community that they have supported.

Soto said she is grateful to everyone who has come to her aid in this time of need.

“These customers mean the world to me. I am here because of them,” she goes on, “The market would not be where it's at without them. I am just grateful for the love and the support.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This Tucson market is at risk of shutting down. Here's how to help