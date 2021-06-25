‘Hoping for a miracle’— former Beach elementary PE teacher, wife among Surfside missing

Asleep in her bed at 6 a.m. Thursday, North Miami Beach Commissioner Fortuna Smukler’s husband awakened her and told her about the Surfside condo tower collapse. A little later, she found out the parents of her childhood friends were missing in the rubble.

Smukler, who grew up with the three daughters of Myriam Caspi Notkin, 81, and her husband and their stepdad Arnold “Arnie” Notkin, 87, attended grade school in Miami Beach with the girls about 50 years ago.

“My mother passed away 40 years ago and every time [Myriam] saw me she just had something nice to say about my mother...I love her,” she said. “[Arnie] was just fun to talk to because had a story…you could tell that they loved each other.”

Smukler said when she learned the couple lived in apartment No. 302 in the Champlain Towers South Condo, the Surfside tower at 8777 Collins Ave. that collapsed early Thursday morning, she started losing hope.

They’re an older couple and Arnie wasn’t walking well, Smukler said. She talked to the daughters, who were devastated.

“At this point it would be a miracle ... we’re hoping for a miracle,” she said.

Smukler said Arnie was beloved in the Miami Beach community, going back to when he was a physical education teacher at Leroy D. Fienberg Elementary School in South Beach in the 1960s.

Miami Herald reporter Howard Cohen said Arnie, who was his P.E. teacher at Fienberg in the late 1960s and early 1970s, remembered him fondly. On Facebook, Cohen posted a photo of a certificate Arnie awarded him as a child for “proficiency in stunts and tumbling.”

“He was a tough coach but in a fair way. Never patronizing. And he didn’t give you an award for nothing, which I don’t support. He served as an example for years later on how to tap into a kid’s talents and hone them when I became a swim coach for a time and taught swimming for more than a decade,” Cohen wrote on Facebook.

Another student of Arnie’s, Diana Hernandez, 57, remembered what it was like to be a “girl jock” in his P.E. class in the early 1970s. She first met him in kindergarten and had him every year through sixth grade.

Story continues

She said he was her favorite teacher because he encouraged her to be a “tomboy.”

“[I] wasn’t the best student because I always wanted to be out there playing...he was just so encouraging to all the kids,” she said. “He just loved us.”

Hernandez said she’s spoken to a few of his students and everyone is devastated.

“Just hoping and praying some miracle happens and they’re able to be found,” she said.

The last time she saw Arnie she was in high school. She regrets not going to some of the school reunions that have happened over the past few years.

“I kept putting it off and saying, ‘Oh next year.’ He had actually shown up to a few of them and I was like dying to see him,” she said.

“Such a great man that touched so many lives. I just pray for the miracle.”