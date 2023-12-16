Hoping for a white Christmas? For most of us, dream on.

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as having 1 inch of snow on the ground on the morning of Dec. 25.

Christmas Day is less than 10 days away, so forecasters are making predictions about whether there will be snow for the big holiday.

Unfortunately, for fans of a white Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok warns that a "green Christmas" could be a common sight instead as the sun rises on Monday, Dec. 25.

Meteorologists at Weather.com agree, noting that "the weather pattern approaching Christmas suggests that warmer-than-average temperatures and drier conditions across the northern tier may limit snow blanketing the ground Christmas morning."

In fact, Pacific air streaming from west to east across the country will put a lid on the potential for intrusions of Arctic air or widespread snow events in the week before Christmas, potentially stunting the odds for a white Christmas for many, said Bill Deger, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

A family is determined to keep the tradition of cutting down their perfect Christmas tree on the day after Thanksgiving alive at Chanticleer Farms, on, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pittsfield, Mass.

Where will there be a white Christmas?

T​he best chances for a white Christmas are for folks who live in the higher elevations of the West, Weather.com meteorologists said.

T​here is also a chance of a white Christmas near the Canadian border from North Dakota to Maine, as well as in the mountains of West Virginia.

This map shows the historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at weather stations across the United States on December 25 based on the latest (1991-2020) U.S. climate normals.

What is a white Christmas?

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as having 1 inch of snow on the ground on the morning of Dec. 25.

It need not snow on Dec. 25 to fit the weather service's definition of a white Christmas, but some flurries would certainly help put folks in the holiday spirit.

This year, as of Dec. 15, only 18% of the contiguous U.S. is snow-covered, the lowest percentage for the date since 2006, according to the National Weather Service. This time last year, the nation was 42% snow-covered.

Above-normal temperatures are likely for most of the country heading into the holidays, with El Nino promoting warmer maritime flow from the Pacific. This pattern would make for fewer holiday travel headaches for many! https://t.co/OmuELOiYIs pic.twitter.com/LE23cX4sTz — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) December 11, 2023

What are the typical odds for a white Christmas?

About 40% of the 48 contiguous states are typically snow-covered by Christmas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA said there are the parts of the United States where weather history suggests you want to be if you're looking for the best chance of a white Christmas: Head north to states or areas such as Minnesota, Maine, upstate New York, or the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, NOAA said.

Heading West is also a good idea, NOAA reports. "Practically anywhere in Idaho. And of course, the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada Mountains."

Some of the biggest cities with the best probability for a white Christmas, based on historical averages, include Minneapolis, Green Bay, Buffalo, and Burlington, Vermont, according to AccuWeather.

But this year, those cities could all be snowless, or nearly so. As of Dec. 15, of those four cities, only Burlington had any measurable snow on the ground, and that was a paltry 2 inches, the weather service reported.

The USA's fascination with a white Christmas dates to 1942, when Bing Crosby first crooned the wistful song in the film Holiday Inn.

Blame Bing?

The USA's fascination with a white Christmas dates back to 1942, when Bing Crosby first crooned the wistful song in the film Holiday Inn. Written by Irving Berlin, the song's lyrics bring out a romanticized image of Christmases past, "just like the ones I used to know."

"White Christmas," another movie featuring Crosby and the song, came out in 1954.

