ST. CLOUD ― A Hopkins man has been charged with felony domestic assault after allegedly beating and choking a woman in St. Cloud in May, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Darris Devon Evans, 34, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault. He had an omnibus hearing scheduled for Thursday.

According to the complaint, St. Cloud police responded to a report of a domestic assault around 6 a.m. May 13. A woman at the scene had injuries to her face and neck and told police Evans punched and kicked her multiple times. Evans was arrested and the woman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Later at the hospital the woman told police Evans punched her about ten times in the face and choked her by placing his foot on her throat. She said she could not breathe for about two minutes. Evans then allegedly put his hands around her neck and choked her, she said.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Hopkins man accused of punching, choking woman in St. Cloud