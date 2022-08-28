Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief place on administrative leave, investigation underway

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter is currently on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, the department announced.

The Hopkinton police put out a release Saturday, but did not indicate a reason for why Deputy Chief Porter was placed on leave. The release states that Porter was notified he was being placed on leave, Thursday.

Porter has been with the department since 1992, according to officials. Earlier this year, the Hopkinton Police Department celebrated Porter’s 30th anniversary as a member of the department by adding his name to the “30 Years of Service Award” plaque.

Porter started out with the department as a patrol officer before rising through the ranks and being named Deputy Chief in October of 2021, according to an earlier release issued by police.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW