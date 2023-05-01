Hopkinton’s former deputy police chief indicted on child rape charges

The former deputy chief of the Hopkinton Police Department has been indicted on child rape charges in connection with alleged assaults on a student that occurred while he was working as a school resource officer in the town, officials announced Monday.

John “Jay” Porter, 54, was indicted by a Middlesex grand jury on three charges of rape of a child, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The alleged assaults happened while Porter was assigned as a school resource officer in the town’s public schools system, Ryan said.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15-year-old student. Porter is accused of assaulting the victim on “multiple occasions off school property.”

In August 2022, the department placed Porter on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. He was officially relieved of his department duties on April 28.

Porter had been with the department since 1992. He started out with the department as a patrol officer before eventually rising to the rank of Deputy Chief in October of 2021.

State troopers assigned to Ryan’s office have been leading an investigation into Porter’s alleged behavior.

An arraignment date hasn’t been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW