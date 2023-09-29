Hopkinton man receives probation for participating in Jan. 6 chaos at U.S. Capitol.

A Hopkinton man must serve 9 months probation for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, even though he knew he lacked necessary permission to go into the Capitol and even though he was aware police officers were trying to defend the building and grounds from rioters.

Chief Judge Judge James E. Boasberg also ordered William B. Cotton, of Ashaway, to pay $500 in restitution during the proceeding in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C.

Boasberg dismissed three other counts against Cotton, who received permission ahead of time to attend the proceeding via teleconference.

Cotton, who had expressed deep shame in a letter to Judge Boasberg, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of illegally parading, picketing and demonstrating in the Capitol.

"I have tried to use this experience to teach my kids to make better decisions and think before acting," says a letter he wrote to the judge prior to sentencing. "I have tried very hard to raise respectful and decent humans. After I was arrested, my daughter asked what I would do if I had to do it over. I told her I would not. Stick up for your beliefs, but never break the law or cause any harm to others."

The judge's decision to keep Cotton out of prison was at odds with the 21-day prison term requested by federal prosecutors.

Their request in a written sentencing memorandum, supported with photos and other evidence, argued that Cotton was a willful participant in the political violence that interrupted certification of Electoral College votes and threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential Election.

The memorandum says the rioting injured more than 100 police officers.

After attending President Donald J. Trump's Stop the Steal rally at the Ellipse, Cotton headed for the U.S. Capitol and passed by stageworks for the upcoming inauguration.

On the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol grounds, he saw rioters damaging windows with poles, saw rioters rush into the building and he heard what he later "described as a shot," says the memorandum.

Despite witnessing these "riotous acts," it says, Cotton pressed ahead, moving with the wave of rioters and enteringthe Senate Wing Door at 2:51 p.m. An alarm was blaring, it says.

During his 24 minutes inside the Capitol, says the memorandum, Cotton chanted "traitor" near a line of police officers.

He later told the FBI that his case “doesn’t really mean that much” to him because “it’s a misdemeanor," the memorandum says.

In his recent letter to Boasberg, Cotton, marking a departure from criticisms made by many supporters of Jan. 6 rioters, says he was treated fairly by authorities. He thanks the FBI team that arrested him.

His letter says he takes responsibility for his behavior.

"I felt sick when I saw the video of me saying something horrible to officers outside the Capitol," it says. "Iunderstand that I must have said that, since it’s on video. But it is hard for me to recognizemyself doing something like that or understand why I would say that."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: A Rhode Island man avoid prison for presence at U.S. Capitol riot