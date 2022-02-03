Hopkinton police ID 'vehicle of interest' in serious hit-and-run crash

HOPKINTON — Police have released a photo of a car they believe is connected to a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 22 that left a Burlington man with serious injuries.

On the day of the incident, police responded to East Main Street near Ray Street for a man down in the road. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was severely injured and taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he remained as of Wednesday.

Authorities originally said the man was from Ashland.

Hopkinton police, working with the Massachusetts State Police, obtained security camera footage in the area of the crash. The footage showed the man walking on the sidewalk wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, but did not show the crash, according to a Hopkinton Police Department statement.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying this car, which was possibly involved in a serious hit-and-run crash on Jan. 22 in Hopkinton.

Several vehicles were seen in the area on the surveillance footage at the time of the crash, police said in a press release.

According to the release, police identified one of the vehicles as being a “vehicle of interest,” and released a photo hoping someone can identify the car.

"Hopkinton Police and Massachusetts State Police have been working diligently together to actively investigate this incident since the moment our officers arrived on scene, and we are hoping members of the public can assist our investigation by providing footage from home surveillance systems that could potentially provide evidence," Police Chief Joseph Bennett said in a statement. "We are committed to finding justice and some measure of closure for the victim in this incident, and we ask community members to assist us if they can."

Anyone in the East Main Street, West Main Street and Main Street areas who has footage between 2-3 a.m. on Jan. 22 is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Stickney at bstickney@hopkintonpd.org or to call 508-497-3401, Ext. 1273.

