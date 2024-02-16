Hopkinton Police's failure to redact accuser's name is being investigated. What we know

HOPKINTON — The town's release of documents that included the first name of a woman who is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a former police officer will be investigated by the Northwest District Attorney's Office at the request of the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Northwest District Attorney David E. Sullivan's office — which serves Hampshire and Franklin counties and the Worcester County town of Athol — confirmed in an email to the Daily News that it's looking into the circumstances surrounding the release of internal investigation documents that included the first name of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by now-retired Deputy Chief John "Jay" Porter when she was a teenager.

Hopkinton police Sgt. Timothy Brennan heads into Town Hall surrounded by supporters for the continuation of a Loudermill hearing to decide disciplinary action against him, Feb. 8, 2024.

Laurie Loisel, a spokesperson from the Northwest DA's Office and Meghan Kelly, who holds the same position with the Middlesex DA's Office, said the independent review was requested to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, and to ensure the review is as independent and objective as possible.

Both Loisel and Kelly said they could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo declined to comment.

Documents released on Jan. 19 failed to redact victim's first name

The 15 documents were released on Jan. 19 by the Hopkinton Police Department on its news blog and via John Guilfoil Public Relations after a Loudermill hearing — part of a due process requirement that must be provided to a public employee prior to removing the employee or imposing severe discipline — involving police Sgt. Timothy Brennan.

The documents detailed an internal investigation into whether Brennan had prior knowledge of a sexual assault and rape of a child allegedly committed by Porter. Among the documents is a transcript of an interview between independent investigators from New York City-based Kroll and Brennan, in which the first name of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by Porter was not redacted in two instances: once in the transcript and once in the index.

Kroll Managing Director Daniel Linskey told the Daily News that Kroll does not comment on its investigations.

Police Chief Joseph Bennett did not respond to a request for comment.

Full transcript recalled after it was discovered to be improperly redacted

The full transcript between Brennan and investigators was recalled after it was improperly redacted, according to a Jan. 23 press release from the Police Department. It no longer appears on the HPD news blog.

The Daily News does not disclose the names of sex assault victims.

Documents released on Jan. 19 included the full Kroll investigative report; correspondence from the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission; a Brady Letter, affecting the possible credibility of future court testimony from Brennan in future criminal cases; and Hopkinton Police Department procedures, including signature pages.

Sgt. Brennan fired last week

The Select Board voted 4-1, with Chair Muriel Kramer opposed, on Feb. 8 to approve Bennett's recommendation to terminate Brennan.

The vote was conducted in executive session at Town Hall, and followed the continuation of the Loudermill hearing on Jan. 19, when the board heard attorneys representing Bennett and Brennan present their sides regarding Brennan's failure to report the alleged sexual assaults.

Kroll, the independent investigator retained by the town, found several instances in which Brennan violated the department's rules and regulations, according to a redacted copy of the report that was previously provided to the Daily News.

Brennan stood accused of:

Knowing, as of Aug. 21, 2022, of Porter's alleged rape of a minor and failing to report it to law enforcement;

Knowing, as of 2017, of an alleged sexual assault on a minor and failing to report it to law enforcement;

Knowing in August 2022 that the woman was pursing a criminal investigation and was concerned for her safety, but failing to report her safety concern to law enforcement;

Not reporting the woman engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with Porter when she was underage;

Using the victim as a baby sitter while serving as a school resource officer.

Porter is awaiting trial.

