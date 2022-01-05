Hopkinton stab suspect's dangerousness hearing postponed to Monday

FRAMINGHAM — Tuesday's hearing that was to determine whether a Framingham man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in Hopkinton last week is a danger to the public has been postponed.

Harry David Martinez, 40, is now scheduled to return to Framingham District Court on Monday for the dangerousness hearing. He will remain held without bail until at least the hearing.

No reason was giving for the postponement.

Hopkinton police arrested Martinez on Friday after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker at a business on Main Street. The woman was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for her injuries. Her condition is not known.

Police have charged Martinez with attempted murder; assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

