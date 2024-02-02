Hopkinton's deputy police chief spot has been vacant for a year. How it will be filled

HOPKINTON — The town has decided to conduct both internal and external searches to find its next deputy police chief.

During Tuesday's Select Board meeting, the five-member board voted unanimously to conduct its search for a new deputy police chief with use of an assessment center.

The position has been open since former Deputy Police Chief John "Jay" Porter retired last April 28, just before he was indicted on three counts of rape of a child. He had been on leave for unexplained reasons since August 2022.

During Tuesday's Select Board meeting, Police Chief Joseph Bennett did not say whether he favored just an internal search or one that also included external candidates. He did say he believed there were strong internal candidates.

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett at a Loudermill Hearing for Sgt. Timothy Brennan at the Hopkinton Senior Center, Jan. 19, 2024.

"We have gaps in the command staff, and I want to recognize the work of the sergeants," Bennett said. "They've had the pedal to the metal, particularly in the past six months."

Porter was promoted to deputy chief after only an internal search

Town Human Resources generalist Kristin Merrill said Porter was promoted to deputy chief in 2021 after only an internal search. However, since then the town has typically conducted internal and external searches for job candidates.

Town Manager Norman Khumalo said it cost between $13,000 and $15,000 when Hopkinton used an assessment center for its recent fire chief search.

Board Chair Muriel Kramer said she liked that process, noting that even though the search was open to external candidates, the town ultimately chose its interim chief, Gary Daugherty Jr.

"I would advocate for a competitive process that is open to candidates both internally and externally," Kramer said.

The rest of the board agreed and voted unanimously in favor of the search.

Porter is awaiting trial. He is accused of several sexual assaults against a former Hopkinton High School student in 2004 and 2005, when Porter was a school resource officer and the girl was 15.

