He hopped out of the woods to scare his friend. It worked too well, police say

David Goodhue

A Miami man decided to prank his friend Sunday morning while the two fished from a Florida Keys bridge by changing clothes, hiding in the woods and jumping out and scaring him.

It worked. Too well, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

As Adam Antony Navarro, 31, popped out of the woods, his friend, whom police have not named, drew his 9mm handgun and fired one shot into his fishing buddy’s stomach, said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Channel 5 Bridge on Lower Matecumbe Key.

The county’s TraumaStar helicopter ambulance landed on the bridge and flew Navarro to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall. His condition Tuesday was not immediately known.

Monroe detectives are still investigating the incident to decide whether or not to arrest the shooter, Linhardt said.

