Hopson Tumbles as Auditor Quits; Oaktree Loan: Evergrande Update

Hopson Tumbles as Auditor Quits; Oaktree Loan: Evergrande Update
Patrick Winters
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hopson Development’s shares tumbled the most since 2009 after the builder -- seen as one of the safer names among China’s property companies -- said PricewaterhouseCoopers has resigned as its auditor.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital has a secured loan to ‘Venice,’ a tourism resort on the Yellow Sea Coast developed by China Evergrande Group in mainland China, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter to investors and an unidentified person close to the matter. Chinese authorities are considering a proposal to break up the embattled developer by selling the bulk of its assets, people familiar with the matter said.

Hopson’s shares sank as much as 31.5% in Hong Kong, and its dollar bonds are poised for record declines. A Bloomberg Intelligence index of real-estate stocks fell 0.6%.

Key Developments:

  • China Is Said to Weigh Breaking Up Evergrande to Contain Crisis

  • A Dismantling of Evergrande Could Be Positive: Credit React

  • Oaktree Secures Loan to China Tourism Resort Over Evergrande: FT

  • Hopson Development Says PwC Agreed to Resign as Auditor

  • Sino-Ocean Sells Additional $200m 2.70% Green Notes Due 2025

  • State-Owned Cos. Bid for Kaisa Shenzhen Property Projects: Yicai

  • China’s Corporate Bond Default Rate Set to Rise in 2022: Fitch

  • Housing Crackdown Weighs Down China’s Economy as the Year Starts

Hopson Dollar Bonds Set for Record Drop after Auditor Resigns (9:15 a.m. HK)

Hopson Development dollar bonds are poised for record declines, after the firm said late Thursday PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to resign as the company’s auditor. Its shares fell as much as 31.5% to the lowest since August 2020.

The developer’s 7% note due 2024 fell 14.9 cents to 77.1 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices as of 9:06am in Hong Kong. The 6.8% note due 2023 dropped 13.8 cents to 78.5 cents.

Oaktree Has Secured Loan to Evergrande China Resort: FT (8:05 a.m. HK)

Oaktree Capital has a secured loan to ‘Venice,’ a tourism resort on the Yellow Sea Coast developed by Evergrande in mainland China, the Financial Times reports, citing a letter to investors and an unidentified person close to the matter. Oaktree Capital’s loan allows it to take control of the land in case there’s a default of Evergrande, according to the report.

The asset management firm has also moved to seize a plot in Hong Kong after Evergrande defaulted on a loan against which Oaktree had security, the FT previously reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Country Garden Repaid Notes Due Jan. 27 (7:41 a.m. HK)

Country Garden Holdings Co. has repaid the outstanding senior notes in full with accrued interest, the Chinese developer said in an exchange filing. The notes will be canceled and delisted from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

China’s Corporate Bond Default Rate to Rise: Fitch (7:32 a.m. HK)

China’s corporate bond default rate is set to increase this year due to nonpayments at privately-owned property developers, according to a Fitch Ratings report published Thursday.

Defaults on capital market debt from the state sector including local government financing vehicles are likely to remain at a similar or slightly higher level than last year, Fitch said.

State-Owned Cos. Bid for Kaisa Projects: Yicai (6:22 a.m. NY)

Some state-owned enterprises bid for Kaisa Group’s property projects in Shenzhen, China Business News reports, citing unidentified people.

The deal may be completed after the Chinese New Year holiday, according to the report, which didn’t give a timetable or name any buyers.

S&P Signals Logan’s Rating May Be Cut (6:22 p.m. HK)

S&P indicated it may be ready to lower Logan Group’s credit rating, citing “previously unreported debt guarantees.”

The rating company placed its ‘BB’ long-term issuer credit rating on Logan and ‘BB-’ long-term issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications, according to a statement.

“If the previously unreported debt is confirmed, Logan’s credit profile and liquidity may be hit,” S&P said, adding more information is required to analyze the extent of such debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Kicks Off Reform of State Food Giants Cofco, Sinograin

    (Bloomberg) -- China has kicked off a long-anticipated overhaul of its massive state-owned agriculture companies to help secure food supply for the world’s most populous nation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than N

  • Mitsui Mining Ramps Up Zinc Contract Prices as Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. is increasing zinc prices this year in annual contracts by at least 35% for the Japanese company’s customers in Asia as supply tightens and freight rates soar.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation

  • Argentina, IMF Reach Understanding on Fiscal Path for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Mak

  • U.K. Rekindles Option to Cut VAT From Soaring Energy Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is resurrecting a proposal to eliminate the value-added tax from energy bills as ministers consider ways to alleviate the growing cost-of-living crisis in Britain.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost-Vacc

  • China’s New 5-Year Plan is a Blueprint for the Future of Meat

    China's new 5-year plan includes meat grown from stem cells, no slaughter required

  • Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

    Foreign investors are piling into China at the start of 2022, seeing it as a haven from the inflation, growth and pandemic problems plaguing most other markets. Despite seeing returns last year eroded by Beijing's regulatory and policy purge, global fund managers are pumping money into mainland equities and bonds, betting China's stability pledges, monetary and fiscal easing and subdued inflation could shield them against volatility in other markets. Major central banks are preparing to withdraw the excess stimulus measures of the past couple of years, and the Federal Reserve is hastening monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation, potentially undermining stock values and earnings.

  • Honduras inaugurates first female president, Harris vows closer U.S. ties

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras' first woman president on Thursday in front of a cheering crowd including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who pledged U.S. government support to stem migration and fight corruption. Castro's inauguration ends the eight-year rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a one-time U.S. ally who has been accused in U.S. courts https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-honduras/honduran-president-target-of-u-s-investigation-court-filings-show-idUSKBN2A8291 of corruption and links to drug traffickers.

  • Don Lemon calls out Fox News for siding with Russia: 'Straight out of the Putin playbook'

    Lemon questioned why so many at Fox News are praising Putin and convincing viewers to side with Russia in the burgeoning conflict.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

    Teradyne's (TER) fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect strength across test and IA businesses.

  • KKR to Tap Wella for Europe’s Biggest Dividend Payout Since 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and other investors in haircare giant Wella Corp. are set to extract one of the largest-ever dividend payments taken in Europe’s leveraged loan market.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40

  • Muni Issuance in January Is Almost Typical Despite Yield Backup, Fed Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed fright? Check. Yield backup? Check. Fund outflows? Check. Worst performance in decades? Check. Municipal bond issuance for the month of January? Chugging right along.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Ris

  • Gold Extends Drop After Hawkish Powell Wipes Out Year’s Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses -- after falling the most in two months -- as a more hawkish-than-expected U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the central bank’s aggressive approach to tackling inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost-Vaccine Menstruatio

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a

  • Singapore’s DBS to Buy Citigroup Taiwan Consumer Bank Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy Citigroup Inc.’s consumer banking assets in Taiwan, as Southeast Asia’s largest lender pushes ahead with plans to boost its regional presence. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.