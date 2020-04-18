How Do Hor Kew Corporation Limited’s (SGX:BBP) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll evaluate Hor Kew Corporation Limited (SGX:BBP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hor Kew:

0.0089 = S$835k ÷ (S$170m - S$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Hor Kew has an ROCE of 0.9%.

Does Hor Kew Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Hor Kew's ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 3.1%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Hor Kew compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.8% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

The image below shows how Hor Kew's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Hor Kew is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Hor Kew's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Hor Kew has total assets of S$170m and current liabilities of S$76m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. Hor Kew has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

Our Take On Hor Kew's ROCE

There are likely better investments out there. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hor Kew.