Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Hedge fund interest in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare HMN to other stocks including Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT), and SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to view the key hedge fund action regarding Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

How have hedgies been trading Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HMN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.