Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) insider upped their holding by 200% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Horace Mann Educators Corporation's (NYSE:HMN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Horace Mann Educators

The Independent Director Thomas Bradley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$190k worth of shares at a price of US$37.96 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$37.63). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Bradley.

Thomas Bradley purchased 7.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$38.80. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Horace Mann Educators

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Horace Mann Educators insiders have about 0.3% of the stock, worth approximately US$5.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Horace Mann Educators Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Horace Mann Educators insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Horace Mann Educators. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Horace Mann Educators you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

