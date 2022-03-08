Is Horace Mann Educators (HMN) A Great Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

FPA Queens Road, an investment management firm, published its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund (“Fund”) returned 23.2% in 2021. This compares to a 28.3% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index during the year. During the fourth quarter, the Russell 2000 Value Index rallied sharply early, fell off sharply from early November through mid-December, and then rallied during the last two weeks of the year to finish up 4.4%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) and discussed its stance on the firm. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a Springfield, Illinois-based life insurance company with a $1.7 billion market capitalization. HMN delivered a 6.41% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.03%. The stock closed at $41.18 per share on March 04, 2022.

Here is what FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund has to say about Horace Mann Educators Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Horace Mann, an insurance provider to teachers and educators, 2021 earnings were negatively impacted by above-average catastrophic losses. The insurer targets K-12 educators and administrators and holds a strong position in that niche. In 2021, the company acquired Madison National Life, which provides group life and disability products. We think the acquisition will create value as the company expands its product offering to its key market."

austin-distel-jpHw8ndwJ_Q-unsplash

Our calculations show that Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. HMN was in 10 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 10 funds in the previous quarter. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) delivered a 9.49% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on HMN in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

