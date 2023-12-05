Horizon Academy in Marion Oaks has been placed on lockdown

MARION OAKS — Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. The school received a call at 9:39 a.m., with the caller saying there was an active shooter on campus.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office immediately responded to the campus, 365 Marion Oaks Drive. The initial search showed no active threat. A secondary search was still ongoing at 11 a.m.

The Ocala Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol responded, as well. The intersection of Marion Oaks Drive and Marion Oaks Lane was blocked while the investigation was ongoing.

"School officials and law enforcement have placed the students on lockdown until deputies can ensure there are no threats to the students and staff," the Marion County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

"As we have more information, we will release that here. Parents, please do not respond to pick up your child. School officials and the MCSO will notify parents once everything is clear."

School officials were conducting a student count as of 11 a.m. No one was evacuated. Horizon Academy has grades 6-8.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided later today.

