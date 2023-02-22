Horizon City man pleads guilty to fraud, agrees to pay nearly $10 million restitution

A Horizon City businessman agreed to pay nearly $10 million in restitution after pleading guilty last week to a wire fraud charge.

Ricardo Robles, 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Robles will pay restitution of more than $9.8 million dollars, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date is set for May 30.

Robles is accused of creating sham companies to defraud his employer by selling them goods at an inflated price, a federal indictment states. He allegedly would then keep the profit he made.

He was employed by an El Paso company, which is not named in court documents, and was responsible for purchasing goods from suppliers, the indictment states. The company would then resell the goods for profit.

Robles' job was to negotiate prices with suppliers. He was often the sole contact between the company and its suppliers, the indictment states.

Robles then created numerous sham companies beginning in 2010, officials said. He allegedly used those sham companies to purchase goods.

He would then on his employer’s behalf purchase goods from his sham companies at inflated prices, the indictment states. He allegedly would divert portions of those payments to his personal bank accounts.

Robles committed the fraud scheme between July 22, 2010, and March 20, 2018, the indictment alleges.

The indictments states Robles worked with "co-conspirators," but does not name any of the other people involved. Federal court records do not show anyone else charged in connection with the scheme.

