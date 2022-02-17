Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

SIE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Editor, News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Technical director
    Occupation

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.

It’s not unusual for games to be released on both consoles, but Forbidden West is notable for being a particularly massive and detailed game, perhaps the most advanced title yet to come out on the PS5. In a conversation with Engadget, game director Mathijs de Jonge and technical director Michiel van der Leeuw discussed Guerrilla’s process for making sure that the game worked for the PS4 while simultaneously showing off everything the PS5 is capable of.

“We knew it was going to be tricky making something that would make the PlayStation 5 shine, but also be really rewarding for people who have PlayStation 4,” said van der Leeuw. “So we're very happy that we knew about the PS5’s capabilities very early on, because that meant we could plan for how we're going to make this distinction.”

The most immediately obvious difference between the two versions is visual fidelity, with the PS5 targeting 4K resolution (reduced to a checkerboard-upscaled 1800p when running in 60 fps “performance” mode). “From the start, we targeted having higher-fidelity characters, high-fidelity environments, higher-fidelity vegetation, everything, just for the PS5,” van der Leeuw said. “So you'll just see different models for the PS4 version, but with the same sort of atmosphere throughout the game.”

The realities of play-testing during a worldwide pandemic actually provided Guerrilla plenty of opportunities to get feedback on the PS4 experience. “It was really difficult for us, the pandemic just hit us while we're in peak production,” van der Leeuw added. But Guerrilla was able to use Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming technology to send early builds of the game to PS4 play testers. “Because of the pandemic, we had to switch to remote play testing,” said de Jonge. Sony would have done that with the PS5, but it wasn’t possible to have people into their offices during the pandemic.

The upshot of this was that Guerrilla had to make sure the PS4 version was getting plenty of attention throughout the development process. “It was a big advantage, in a way, that we did have the PlayStation 4,” de Jonge said, “because that meant we really had to get the build in a good state rather than just focusing on the PS5 version.”

Horizon Forbidden West PS5
Horizon Forbidden West PS5

While the team was conscious of making things work for the PS4 throughout the game’s development, they also were painstaking about having the PS5 version stand out visually. “We’d look at screenshots for every single thing on-screen, whether it was the grass, the sky, the leaves, the cloth, the hair – everything should have something where if you look at the screenshots, you'd feel like this is definitely the PS5 version,” van der Leeuw said.

While improved fidelity and frame rate were obvious things to expect in the PS5 version, Guerrilla put a lot of thought into how the PS5’s controller could be a differentiator – but it was somewhat of a balancing act getting the experience right. “In our early prototypes, I remember that we set the [adaptive trigger] values relatively high,” de Jonge said, “and I remember that after a few minutes we already felt some fatigue with the triggers. And then we started adding the haptic feedback. And then you have to balance how much haptic you have versus how much pressure you put on the triggers.”

Somewhat surprisingly, the team working on haptics is separate from the team working on the adaptive triggers. “Haptics are handled in our studio by the audio design designers, but the adaptive triggers are handled by our game designers,” de Jonge said. Obviously, no part of game design happens in a vacuum, but he specifically cites the collaboration between those teams as something he was proud of in the development process.

The end result is something that doesn’t scream out to you as a huge update, but a skillfully executed component that helps Horizon Forbidden West shine on the PS5. “I think it was great to see also how we could [use haptics and adaptive triggers] make the different weapons stand out, sort of give them their own character,” de Jonge said. “So it really feels different when you use a slingshot versus when you fire an arrow using a bow.”

Like most games specifically built for the PS5, Horizon Forbidden West loads quickly, thanks to the console’s built-in SSD. With such a massive map to explore, near-instantaneous loading (like when you fast travel) is a huge quality of life improvement. But van de Leeuw said these optimizations are more than just having a fast drive. “You don’t realize how easily games are bottlenecked,” he said. “If you run a PC game on a very fast SSD, it doesn't automatically load in like seven seconds. There's so much work we had to do.”

Horizon Forbidden West PS5
Horizon Forbidden West PS5

The end result is a game so quick that the development team had to revamp the tips that appear on loading screens. “In Horizon Zero Dawn, we called it fast travel, but it could take maybe a minute to actually load,” de Jonge said. “With the PS5, it’s maybe four or five seconds, it loads so quickly that players can’t even read the hints.” But from testing, Guerrilla knew that players came to rely on these hints, so they decided to slow things down just a bit. “We had to add a very simple feature where it hangs on the loading screen for enough time so you can actually read at least one hint while it loads.” Of course, people who want to speed through things can just mash X or turn off the pause in settings so that the game loads up as fast as possible.

While Engadget hasn’t tested Horizon Forbidden West on the PS4 yet, early reports indicate that Guerrilla stuck the landing, building a game that doesn’t feel compromised on the PS4 that still shows off the power of the PS5. “I'm quite happy how it turned out,” said van der Leeuw. “I'm very proud of the PS5 version. But the PS4 version has the same sort of atmosphere, same sort of feel. Of course, it's a generation older, but it holds up, I think, quite well.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tonga needs over $90 million to start repairs from volcano

    A month after an undersea volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami lashed Tonga, a U.N. official said Wednesday that 80% of the Pacific island nation’s 105,000 people were affected and the country needs over $90 million to start repairing damage and restoring its key farming and fishing sectors. The Jan. 15 eruption left a thick layer of volcanic ash blanketing Tonga’s main island, tainting much of its drinking water. Several small settlements on outlying islands were wiped out, and the tsunami severed the sole fiberoptic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world.

  • UN envoy says Syria constitution talks to resume, 4 killed

    The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he expects a committee representing the Syrian government and the opposition to resume talks next month over draft constitutional reforms. Geir Pedersen's comments came as opposition activists reported that government shelling hit a fuel market in the country's northwest killing four people and causing a huge fire. Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, over the country’s lengthy conflict.

  • Lebanese judge sues police chief over central bank governor

    An investigative judge on Wednesday sued Lebanon’s police chief after accusing him of preventing security forces from bringing in for questioning the central bank governor, who is accused of corruption. The move by Judge Ghada Aoun came a day after she said that a police force prevented members of State Security, an intelligence agency, from bringing central bank governor Riad Salameh from his home for questioning. Aoun said Tuesday that she has sent a formal letter to Internal Security Force chief Maj. Gen. Imad Osman, asking for an explanation regarding the incident.

  • NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine

    NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases, charging that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine. With Western fears high that Russia is planning to invade, tensions also spiked Thursday along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country's east, with the parties accusing each other of intensive shelling. Asked about Moscow's troop buildup, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. and its NATO partners “will closely match Russian words to Russian deeds, what they say to what they actually do.”

  • Emmett woman pleads guilty to 2 felonies, but Idaho granddaughter’s death still a mystery

    8-year-old Taryn Summers’ body was found last April. “I know everyone wants to know what happened here, and that’s not at this point in the proceedings appropriate for me to go into.”

  • Hezbollah chief boasts of drones, precision-guided missiles

    The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah revealed Wednesday that his militant group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in their possession into precision-guided munitions. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah has been working on improving its military capabilities, revealing that last summer, Hezbollah fighters conducted the largest training exercise since the group was formed in 1982.

  • High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

    With the continuing threat of Russia invading Ukraine, a foreign policy crisis is colliding with one of President Joe Biden's political vulnerabilities: Rising gasoline prices at home. Americans are already dismayed by Inflation at a 40-year high, and Biden is warning that gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to invade. It's a recognition of Biden's own risks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections: Inflation has become an albatross for Democrats despite the nation's strong economic growth last year.

  • Prabal Gurung sends a ‘NY love song’ to homeland of Nepal

    Prabal Gurung blended his love for his adopted city of New York and his homeland of Nepal in a Fashion Week show featuring psychedelic flower prints imbued with a New York edginess. Gurung left behind the more political themes of some past collections for a dreamy travel vibe in Wednesday's show at Spring Studios in downtown Manhattan. The designer married dip-dyed prints and textiles from Nepal with a New York sensibility: plunging silky tops, form fitting mid-length dresses, and thigh-high boots.

  • Is the end of the pandemic near?

    Last week, Newsom teased the new approach will allow "flexibility" but will still include quarantines and an emphasis on vaccination.

  • Lifestyle influencer sued by Texas state for bogus meal plans

    Brittany Dawn Davis’s followers claim they received similar meal plans and were conned out of paid one-on-one consults Brittany Dawn in a YouTube video talking about intermittent fasting to her about 247,000 followers on the platform. Photograph: Brittany Dawn/YouTube Brittany Dawn Davis, a fitness and Christianity influencer from Fort Worth, is being sued by the state of Texas for promising her followers personalized exercise and nutrition plans that never materialized. Davis’s website promised

  • Miami’s King of Tape hits NYC. Swimsuit models strut in strategically placed adhesive

    They’re backkk: Those swimsuit models wearing just tape. Yes, tape.

  • Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

    Reaction to the latest Dallas Cowboys scandal has permeated social media.

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Rudy Giuliani Reveals Location Of Secret 'Evidence' Stash And... Um... Wow.

    The former New York City mayor makes a weird confession on live TV.

  • 50 Cent Reacts to Being Body Shamed After Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance

    50 didn't take becoming a meme after his Super Bowl halftime performance lying down.

  • Bebe Rexha Rocks A Bikini While On Vacay In Hawaii—And Her Abs Are Beyond Fierce 🔥

    Bebe Rexha rocks a string bikini while on vacay in Hawaii—and her killer abs are looking beyond toned on IG. Her go-to workouts include boxing and Pilates.

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off

  • Wichita mom headed to prison for killing man who allegedly beat son with baseball bat

    “Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.

  • Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

    She says she's done hiding after being "brutally disfigured."