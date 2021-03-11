Horizon Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Horizon Global Corp. (HZN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The towing and trailering equipment maker posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.6 million, or $1.42 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $661.2 million.

Horizon Global shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZN

