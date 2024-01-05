Horizon Health offers first responder class

Jan. 4—Horizon Health is now accepting registration for an upcoming first responder certification course.

The course will begin Feb. 21 and take place every Wednesday evening for 10 weeks, through April 24. Each session will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Horizon Health Education Center, 15197 U.S. Highway 150, in Paris. The fee for the course is $300.

Internet access is required, as this is a hybrid course. Access to Jones & Bartlett Learning and all course materials is provided. CPR and BLS certifications are included in the course. Fifteen seats are available — first come, first served.

The first responder certification course will be led by Sean Robison, Horizon Health EMT. Robison is licensed through the state of Illinois as a lead instructor for the course and EMT-basic.

Registration is open to anyone age 16 and older. Register at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes by end of business Feb. 16. The registration fee is required at the time of enrollment.

For questions, email SRobison@MyHorizonHealth.org or call 217-466-4149.