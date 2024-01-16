Horizon Records: Iconic Greenville music shop offers thrill of discovery

As Horizon Records approaches its 50th year in business, I asked founder and owner Gene Berger what he has learned over the time he’s been in business.

“I’m really old,” he quipped. “When I started out, we were selling 8-tracks and LPs. Then we had cassettes and CDs, and now into the vinyl record renaissance era. The return of the physical medium of the LP record has saved the indie retail music store industry, period. It’s gargantuan.”

Horizon Records on Stone Avenue in Greenville South Carolina is celebrating 50 years in business in 2024.

Berger says that the holiday season was busy for the store, beginning with Black Friday, which was “gargantuan,” he says.

But no matter the time of year, the core elements that make a shop relevant haven’t changed in a half-century, Berger says.

“What’s the reason someone would come to your shop? It doesn’t matter if you’re selling books, artwork, fishing gear, plants or whatever things people care about and shop for,” he says. “People will visit because it’s exciting and interesting, the experience is good and there’s a really passionate curation of product mix. That’s the front line and most important advertisement there is.”

Horizon’s used selection is always remarkable. Where does Berger find those gems?

“That’s really my favorite part of what we do – the process of used acquisition,” he says. “People bring us stuff, they e-mail us on the website as to buying, selling, or trading and we also go out into the three-state area (South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia) to look for music.”

Berger says sometimes that search means taking a complete collection of recordings and sorting through it, piece by piece.

“I love random discovery of unusual music and specialty genres. There’s so much adventure to be had in shopping for used classical music, jazz, and folk obscura, especially,” he says. “I often find things by artists or composers I’ve never heard of that turn out to be great. We like all genres and keep a variety of interesting stuff available. I want my customers to experience that thrill of random discovery themselves.”

Horizon Records is at 2 W. Stone Ave., Greenville, at the intersection of North Main and Stone.

