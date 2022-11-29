Horizon Therapeutics in Separate Sale Talks With Amgen, Sanofi, J&J

(Bloomberg) -- Horizon Therapeutics Plc, the developer of medicines for rare autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, said it’s in talks with a trio of potential suitors about a possible sale of the company.

Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are separately engaged in preliminary discussions with Horizon, the Dublin-based company said in a statement. There’s no certainty that any of the talks will lead to an offer.

Horizon shares were halted in late US trading. The shares had dropped 27% this year through today’s close, valuing the company at $17.8 billion. The company gets almost half of its $3.6 billion in annual sales from Tepezza, a treatment for a painful autoimmune condition called thyroid eye disease.

Under Irish law, each company would have until 5 p.m. New York time on Jan. 10 to either step up with an offer or say it’s backing out, Horizon said in the statement. The company has US operations in Deerfield, Illinois, and Rockville, Maryland.

