The best games for a 4K HDR TV

When it comes to TV shopping, almost all marketing points toward one form of media: Movies. There’s no shortage of excellent 4K HDR movies to break in your TV, but there is a shortage of games that accomplish the same task. The standard for HDR in games is extremely low, with some implementations looking excellent and others that wash out the image into a flat mess. Thankfully, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you, nailing down the 10 best games for a 4K HDR TV.

Gears 5

Since the days of the Xbox 360 and the original Gear of War, Microsoft Game Studios and The Coalition have consistently demonstrated how good games can look when developed for a single piece of hardware. Gears 5 continues that trend, with stunningly high-resolution textures, consistent frame rates, and excellent visual effects. Plus, the game probably has one of the best HDR implementations we’ve seen.

Gears 5 gives you granular control over how HDR is used in the game, allowing you to tweak brightness for the lightest and darkest areas of each scene. This eliminates the often overly contrasty look of poor HDR implementations, leading to a realistic but never distracting experience. If you have the cash to spare, Gears 5 also looks great on an OLED.

Read our Gears 5 review

$24 from Amazon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Another gem from Microsoft Game Studios, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the first game we’d turn on to showcase HDR. Even without HDR, the whimsical art style has a way of bringing out the most contrast from a scene without clipping the whites or blacks. Even more impressive is the fact that developer Moon Studios is able to draw so much power from the Xbox One. The game supports 60 frames per second, with 4K resolution and HDR support for the Xbox One X.

Since launch, the game has received a number of patches, further improving performance. One major patch in May brought improved HDR on Xbox One, dynamic resolution scaling, and an FPS limit, ensuring that even in the most demanding scenes, the frame rate stays solid.

Read our Ori and the Will of the Wisps review

$20 from GameStop, Inc.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order