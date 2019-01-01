New Horizons Spacecraft Makes New Year's Day Flyby of Ultima Thule, the Farthest Rendezvous Ever

LAUREL, Md. — Wow, what a way to ring in the new year.

As the world celebrated the start of 2019, scientists with NASA's New Horizons spacecraft partied with them. But the bigger celebration came just over 30 minutes later, when New Horizons made history with the flyby of Ultima Thule, a mysterious object 4.1 billion miles (6.6 billion kilometers) from Earth in the Kuiper Belt, home to frozen relics left over from the birth of the solar system. It's the farthest flyby of an object in our solar system; and the second rendezvous for New Horizons, which visited Pluto in July 2015.

"We set a record! Never before has a spacecraft explored something so far away," New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado, said after the flyby today (Jan. 1). "I mean, think of it. We're a billion miles further than Pluto, and now we're going to keep going into the Kuiper Belt. [New Horizons at Ultima Thule: Full Coverage]

New Horizons flew by Ultima Thule at 12:33 a.m. EST (0533 GMT), hurtling past at a mind-boggling 32,000 mph (51,500 km/h) as it captured the first close-up views of a Kuiper Belt object. The cosmic rendezvous occurred so far from Earth, it'll take more than 6 hours for a signal from New Horizons to reach Earth. NASA expects to hear back from the probe at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

"And I can't promise you success," Stern said hours before the flyby, adding that the flyby is much harder than the Pluto rendezvous. "We are straining the capabilities of this spacecraft."

But oh, the party.

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flies by the Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule on Jan. 1, 2019 in this artist's illustration. It's the furthest planetary flyby in history.

"Nerding out on New Year's Eve"

To celebrate New Horizons' visit to Ultima Thule, the mission team here at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory threw an epic New Year's Eve party. Hundreds of guests — including science team members, dignitaries, reporters and their families — packed an auditorium here to ring in 2019, and then cheer for the flyby. As Stern said, everyone was "nerding out at New Year's Eve."

"Are you psyched?" Stern asked the crowd as they cheered just seconds before the flyby. "Are you jazzed?"

New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern (center) celebrates with school children at the moment the spacecraft was planned to reach its closest approach to Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule on Jan. 1, 2019 at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. It is the furthest flyby in history.

Among those guests were Rep. John Culberson (R-Texas), actor Chase Masterson of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," as well as astrophysicist (and Queen lead guitarist) Brian May. May even debuted a new original song — the aptly named "New Horizons" — at midnight to celebrate.