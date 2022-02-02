Hormel is giving away the ultimate Super Bowl appetizer, a keg of chili cheese

The Telegraph

First airing in 1989, US drama Baywatch followed lifeguards on a Southern California beach as they saved accident-prone members of the public from drowning, earthquakes, shark attacks and even the odd serial killer. The debut series flopped and the show was cancelled but leading man David Hasselhoff was convinced they were onto something. Investing his own money and becoming executive producer, “The Hoff” revived the show in 1991 and was fully vindicated.