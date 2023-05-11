Horncastle iguana rescued from tree after escaping via cat flap

Firefighters rescued an iguana from a tree after it escaped from home by chasing another pet through a cat flap.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was surprised to find its last job in Horncastle on Wednesday evening involved a reptile named Einstein.

He had been missing for 24 hours before he was spotted up a tree on Queen Street, a spokesperson said.

Crews rescued the iguana with the help of a tree surgeon using chimney rods, salvage sheets and rope equipment.

Firefighters from Horncastle and Louth were called to the scene shortly before 18:00 BST by the RSPCA.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "A busy day for Horncastle crew today, and then we finished off with a small animal rescue, but to our surprise not what we were expecting.

"We got to meet the lovely Einstein the Iguana who got himself stuck up a very large tree, thanks to Louth Fire Station and our amazing local tree surgeon for some assistance we managed to safely get him back down."

