Horne willing to 'compromise' on ESA law
Democrats are calling on Superintendent Tom Horne to make changes and reign in Arizona's ESA voucher program.
Knowing what to expect during a medical exam — and what isn't normal — can help protect you from harm.
The European Union announced today it is opening an investigation into X for allegedly spreading illegal content and disinformation, including terrorist and violent content and hate speech. This comes a few days after the EU warned X for failing to take action on illegal content on its platform after Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This is the first investigation opened under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Warming temperatures are creating new habitats for species that spread deadly viruses like malaria and dengue fever. A combination of simple practical steps and revolutionary scientific techniques can help keep them at bay.
Dan Titus has some quick-hitting advice to get you ready for your fantasy basketball draft. It's time to prep for the NBA season!
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The staple shoe of the aughts is making a big comeback. Here's why podiatrists are less than pleased about the return of ballet flats.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
Don't miss out! You still have a few more hours to score big on cookware, bedding, furniture and more.
You don't have to spend a lot to snag these post-October Prime Day deals. Save big on vacuums, portable chargers, outlet extenders and more.
Score big on favorites from Shark, Apple, KitchenAid, Serta and Lego.
The United States this week dispatched a group of warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, to support Israel following the brutal attacks by Hamas militants.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and lazy is the person who owns a Stanley Cup that needs a deep clean.
When New York City received a record-high rainfall of 6 to 8 inches on Sept. 29, much of the city’s mass transit system ground to a halt. This is just a taste of what the future holds for the country’s largest transit system, due to climate change, according to a new report.
2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV gets official driving range numbers. The base Light trim accounts for the shortest and longest ranges.
Schools across the U.S. are embracing Sandlercore, paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian by emulating his fashion choices.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.