Hornell bucks trend, smashes Red Kettle goal. How the Salvation Army will apply the funds

The receipts are in.

The Salvation Army Hornell Corps smashed its $28,000 goal for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, raising $28,456.22 to help residents in need around the holidays and throughout the year.

The infusion of support arrived just in time as the Salvation Army plans its services in Hornell for 2024.

“Without this we didn’t know if we were going to be operational by this time next year,” said the Rev. Scott Button, leader of the Hornell Corps.

“Meeting this goal was a huge endeavor. We haven’t hit it in close to five years. Because of the generosity of this community and its surrounding communities, we’re going to be able to be operational into the next year.”

Maple City Savings Bank of Hornell participated in the 2023 Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive, bringing out the bells and some bigger instruments to catch the attention of passerby on Main Street.

The Hornell Salvation Army wasn’t the only site to see a dip in donations the last several years since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Washington Post report, the 2022 Red Kettle campaign received $102 million, a 19% drop from the $126 million earned in 2019. USA TODAY reported many Salvation Army chapters across the country were experiencing a decline in donations in 2023, as well.

Hornell bucked that trend this year and beat the Salvation Army’s goal by nearly $500. The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser in Hornell, save for a few kettles at Christmas in July during a Hornell Steamers game and the Battle of the Badges.

“We’re constantly trying to figure out new ways to bring more income in so we can offer more things for the community,” said Button. “I want to try to get us back up and running in such a way that when there’s emergency needs in the community we’d be able to help fill and supply those needs.”

How will Red Kettle donations be used in Hornell?

Button said the Hornell Salvation Army conducts two food ministries that are offered weekly and monthly for area residents in need of support.

“The money we raised during kettle season helps fund the day to day operations so we can continue to feed families that are coming to get a little bit of help as the current prices of everything keep going steadily up,” he said. “This helps support that and allows us to keep moving forward for next year.”

Rev. Scott Button

Button, who arrived in Hornell in 2021, is also aiming to build up Salvation Army services in the Maple City. The Red Cross Mobile Unit now sits in the Salvation Army parking lot as Button looks to outfit the Salvation Army with the capacity to quickly support local families struck by fires, flooding or other challenging circumstances.

“We keep some of the toys on reserve for special things like that,” he said. "If there’s birthdays and you can’t afford a toy for your child, you can come in here. We call it a birthday blessing. We’re in the process of trying to get our ministry back up and running.

“Now that everything is starting to calm down I can actually start to rebuild that plan to try to get the church side back up and running.”

How Hornell community supported Red Kettle Drive

Surpassing the Red Kettle goal was a community effort. Boy Scouts, businesses and community members donated their time to ring the bell at places like Walmart, Maple City Savings Bank, Santa’s Cottage, and Shurfine in Arkport and Canisteo.

“This end of the year was a great blessing to see people helping others and coming forward,” said Button. “A big thank you to this community for stepping up.”

The Hornell Salvation Army also accepts donations at 95 Seneca St., mailed to PO Box 398, or online.

