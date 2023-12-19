Hornell city council nixes cannabis micro business at former Evening Tribune office

The former Evening Tribune newspaper office in Hornell cannot be utilized as a cannabis production facility because it is too close to the Intermediate School, the Common Council decided.

The council Monday night approved a law that would block an indoor, enclosed businesses facility of that type in B-1 and I-1 zoned districts, because of their closeness to Hornell city schools. Districts designated I-1 also border near residences.

The measure is effective immediately.

The former newspaper building at 85 Canisteo St. is in a B-1 district. Rochester developer Dave Militello bought the building in 2022.

Mayor John Buckley said the city was presented with a notification that Kings of Cannabis LLC intends to file an adult-use retail dispensary application with the Office of Cannabis Management to open a micro business in the building.

According to the Common Council resolution, the business plans "cannabis growth and production."

“Given the proximity of this property to the Intermediate School, there were public safety and quality of life concerns which I shared with Hornell School District Superintendent Jeremy Palotti and the members of the Board of Education. Superintendent Palotti and Board President Chris Clark expressed their own concerns immediately,” Buckley said.

Kings of Cannabis could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hornell opted out cannabis dispensary program

In October, the Hornell School Board passed a resolution asking the Office of Cannabis Management to deny the business application for the site, expressing "deep concern" for students if a license is granted.

Hornell opted out of the state’s cannabis dispensary and consumption site programs, meaning those businesses are not permitted to open and operate in the city. There was no provision to opt out of cannabis growth or production facilities.

Buckley pointed to the newness of cannabis growth and production in New York state, noting the City Code does not account for it as it does with most other industries.

More: Funeral homes in Hornell, Canisteo, Angelica are under new ownership. What we know.

The council resolution, which originated in the Law & Ordinance Committee, says if indoor cannabis growth facilities are ever authorized by the state, they should be in districts zoned I-2 – Heavy Industrial, which is away from any school buildings, grounds or day care facilities.

I-2 is in the southern section of the city and includes the south yards.

Last fall, Militello presented a plan to utilize the Canisteo Street building for apartment units and commercial space.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell council blocks proposed cannabis grow operation near school