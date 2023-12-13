Hornell makes a splash with major upgrades to Veterans Memorial Park. What's planned.

All systems are go for nearly $900,000 in improvements to a popular municipal park in the City of Hornell.

A splash pad, along with refurbished courts for basketball and tennis and the conversion of one tennis court for pickleball are on the way to Veterans Memorial Park at James Street.

In November, the City of Hornell's Board of Public Works accepted an $885,000 bid from general contractor C.P. Ward for the work, with construction expected to begin in spring 2024.

In support of the project, the city received a $427,500 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation last year.

“We were very happy with the competitive bid for this project," Hornell Mayor John Buckley said in a release announcing the bid award.

Buckley predicted the upgrades will "significantly enhance" the park, adding, "We are very excited for this project to move forward.”

Architectural rendering of the splash pad that will be constructed at Veterans Memorial Park at James Street in the City of Hornell.

Project details released by the city include resurfacing and replacing three of the four existing tennis courts, with the fourth court set to be converted into two pickleball courts.

The basketball courts will undergo a complete redesign and replacement, according to the city.

The addition of a splash pad, to replace the baby pool, is among the most highly anticipated improvements to the park, with city officials convinced the attraction will generate appeal across all age groups.

The upgrades outlined by the city Wednesday are in addition to new playground equipment planned for installation this spring in the park.

Buckley highlighted the importance of city parks to the community."Our parks serve as vital recreational spaces for our residents, contributing to the health and liveliness of our community. They also play a crucial role in attracting individuals to our city," the mayor said.

The City of Hornell has approved nearly $1 million in upgrades to Veterans Memorial Park at James Street.

The City of Hornell collaborated with LaBella Associates on the project. Hornell and LaBella continue to work together on additional upgrades, officials said, including at the pool house, which will be pursued through a separate bid at a later time.

Veterans Memorial Park at James Street is home to the city pool. Opened in 1995, the city pool is a favorite Maple City recreational resource with some 5,000 visits annually.

