Hornell man, 26, charged after young child treated for brain injury

A Hornell man faces multiple felony charges, including assault, accused of shaking and injuring a child under 5 years old.

Robert E. Taft, 26, of 38 Sherman St., was arrested Nov. 11 following an investigation by Hornell city police and the Steuben County Child Protective Services Unit into a report of suspected child abuse made by the St. James Hospital Emergency Department.

Taft faces two counts each of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless assault of a child. All of the charges are felonies.

He was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Investigators allege Taft shook a child during two separate incidents, once in September and once in October, resulting in a brain injury.

Officials said the child was taken to the Hornell hospital in the early morning hours of Oct. 23.

Following his arrest, Taft was arraigned in Steuben County centralized arraignment court. He is being held without bail in the Steuben County jail. He is scheduled to appear in Hornell City Court at a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell man charged with assault after child seriously injured