Hornell 'only getting stronger': 4 key takeaways from Buckley's State of the City address

Hornell Mayor John Buckley delivered his annual State of the City address at this week’s Common Council meeting, touting a Maple City that is “stronger than last year and is only getting stronger.”

Buckley noted Hornell’s growth and affordability, investments in infrastructure and quality of life, and city finances that received an “A” from auditors.

Here are four key takeaways from the address.

A ‘year of construction’ ahead for Hornell in 2024

This year will be a season of change for Hornell’s downtown. The city’s long-awaited Main Street makeover, a major part of Hornell’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, will get underway in the coming months. Expect sidewalk replacements, alleyway improvements, wayfinding, and public art projects in the downtown district.

Construction crews will also descend upon Veteran’s Memorial Park at James Street, adding pickleball courts along with tennis and basketball courts, upgrades to the pool house, the installation of a splash pad, and the addition of more playground equipment. The improvements will be funded with a mix of grants and city investment. Hornell was also awarded nearly $3 million to replace the Church Street Bridge.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley speaks during an event marking the official debut of Union Square Park Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 as Deputy Mayor Jessica Cleveland and City Planner Heather Reynolds look on.

The city’s 13th new home built by BOCES students is currently under construction on Madison Avenue. The 12th house, on Upper Bennett Street, was placed on a previously empty lot on Upper Bennett Street in 2023.

Buckley’s address noted other changes that occurred in 2023, including the debut of Union Square Park. DPW crews paved 11 city streets in 2023 and rebuilt the fishing pier at Shawmut Park. DPW added four new pickup trucks, a wheel loader, backhoe and dump truck in 2023.

A record number of public safety calls in 2023

2023 brought some new additions to Hornell’s team of first responders. The Police Department added three new officers while two new firefighters came aboard. The reinforcements were needed as the city answered a record number of calls in 2023.

“Much of the call volume can be attributed to the increase in mental health issues that are on the rise here, and around the country,” said Buckley. “This issue requires federal and state intervention as local governments simply do not have staff or adequate resources to effectively address these problems.”

Buckley noted that Hornell has been impacted by the rise in fentanyl.

JOHN BUCKLEY

“Many lives have been saved in our community thanks to the quick response and efforts of our police and fire departments administering NARCAN,” he said.

The Hornell Fire Department responded to 4,174 EMS calls in 2023. Over the course of the year the city established contracts with neighboring municipalities to reimburse Hornell for calls outside the city’s borders.

“My administration took necessary steps to correct longstanding and inherited inequities,” said Buckley. “Now, contracts are in place and city taxpayers no longer pay for delivering EMS to neighboring municipalities.”

Economic growth continues in Hornell

Buckley noted a string of new businesses making their debut in 2023, including Pookies Little Britches, Kubiak Style Cleaning, Sprinkle this Cakery, Dreambox Discounts, Terrace NY, Uncle Jack’s Market and Five Below. The Hampton Inn, a long-awaited business class hotel in Hornell, opened in the fall. Alstom is preparing to launch work on new contracts that will keep Hornell’s largest employer busy into the future.

“All of this economic development news has opened the door to more opportunity, job creation, and a stronger tax base here in the Maple City,” said Buckley. “While we still mourn the passing of longtime IDA Executive Director Jim Griffin, the IDA is as busy as ever working on several projects, under the leadership of Director Mike Nisbet.”

Creating more single-family homes in Hornell is among Buckley’s long-term goals. The city’s housing stock received another boost in 2023 with the debut of Bryant School Apartments, offering 39 affordable living units.

Buckley noted the city has netted almost $20 million in grant funding during his six years in the mayor’s office, covering neighborhood revitalization, quality of life upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Challenges ahead for Hornell in 2024

Buckley said some of the city’s biggest challenges in 2023, including inflation and high interest rates, will carry over into 2024 and impact the city’s bottom line. Buckley called on the state to increase AIM funding to local governments for the first time in 15 years.

The mayor also called for reform of public safety laws in Albany, and for a greater push to combat fentanyl at the federal level.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley delivers his 2024 State of the City address to the Hornell Common Council this week.

Buckley encouraged the Hornell Common Council to set an example of positivity amid “the upcoming presidential election, 24/7 news cycle, and toxic social media.”

“To my friends on the Common Council, I say this: We must continue to stay above the fray and remain focused on serving the residents of our great city, while not allowing outside negative forces to get in the way," said Buckley. "Let us continue to set an example of transparency, fairness, positivity, and teamwork. Let us continue to move Hornell forward!”

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Four key takeaways from Hornell mayor's State of the City address