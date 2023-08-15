Hornell police investigating death of woman found at an East Main Street residence

The body of a missing 20-year-old woman was found early Tuesday morning in a residence on East Main Street in the City of Hornell, according to Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray.

The deceased has been identified as Alexis E. Watson, police said. Watson, whose last known address was on John Street in Hornell, was recently reported missing from Greece in suburban Rochester, according to the Hornell Police Department.

Murray said Watson’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's office in Binghamton for an autopsy.

“We're not sure at this point as to what the exact cause was,” Murray said of Watson, whose body was found at about 12:53 a.m. Tuesday. “The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office and hopefully we will find out more tomorrow in regards to it.”

The investigation into the death of the woman is ongoing, police said.

Assisting in the investigation are the New York State Police, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office and the Greece Police Department.

